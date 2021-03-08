Cochranton Community Fair in full swing

It's fair season and the first one in our region is in full swing in crawford county.

Jaclyn seymour joins us now from the cochranton community fair....hello jaclyn jaclyn "hey guys, it's day-two of the 88th annual cochranton community fair here in crawford county.

People are getting ready to start showing their livestock and they say they love coming here every year because it's become a family tradition.""we have good things growing," that's the theme of the cochranton community fairbringing people from all over the region to the small town for big time fun.

Fun."it's a chance for the community to pull together and work together."for 88 years now - food, rides, games and (nats of cow mooing)showing animals makes fair goers mark it on the calendar year after y.

Year."really fun.

It's like amazingly fun.""it's kind of a family thing.

We do this fair every year."anna klink is showing her cow paris, like she has done for the past couple of years.

Years."you have to walk around the ring with it in your left hand instead of with your right.

And basically makes sure she looks good for the judges."brothers trevor and tyler rainey also show calves - shimmer and essy essy"because of all the stuff we can do like play with them and have fun, show them and everything.

And it's just fun to have everybody watch you and have fun."schneider says the fair is mostly in the evening with rides starting at 5 each day.and it runs through .

Saturday."the director also says what makes this fair unique is it's free to get in and the events are also free for the public.

We have a link on our website for a complete list of events, your erie.com."

"reporting is crawford county.

I'm jaclyn seymour.

Back to you in the studio."

Studio."