'Mad Dash' for COVID-19 vaccine among local teachers

A new federal program prioritizes teachers for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local teachers can now be vaccinated at walmart, pay less and meijer pharmacies.

Andi hipsher called about a dozen times to get an appointment at the west side meijer with about 50 other teachers.

"i know there was a mad dash to grab one of those vaccines on wednesday and i know there were some teachers that just didn't get in on time."

Hipsher is co- president of the west lafayette teachers union, which urged governor eric holcomb last month to prioritize educators.

The new federal program bypasses those state guidelines.

"we kind of felt like we weren't being given the priority that we thought we deserved."

But there's still confusion about how to sign up, where to go and if higher education positions are eligible.

"there's not been a lot of information trickling down, the pharmacies aren't real clear on what's going on."

Anne huber's husband is a professor at purdue university.

"the walmart is west lafayette says they're not a federal location, sam's club says they don't know."

School principal margaret psarros (puh-sahr-ohs) received her vaccine on wednesday with about 20 other staff members.

"some people said between 15 to 25 times calling and calling and calling to get through."

Psarros says administrators, substitutes and other staff covered for teachers who wanted to be vaccinated.

"teachers have been anxiously waiting and wanting their turn and as soon as they opened that up, i know every one of us wanted to get an ity."

Reporting in tippecanoe county, joe paul, news 18.

Meijer and pay less