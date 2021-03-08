pot at psu

((candice))in a 5 to 2 vote, state college borough council adopted a new ordiance making marijuana possession a civil penalty despite penn state university's objection.in news across the commonwealth, council voted for the ordinance following in the steps of philadelphia and pittsburgh which have similar ordinances.

Many council members say they want state college borough to set an example... opposition to ordinance says that they need to consider penn state's concerns.

Evan myers, state college borough councilpenn state needs to get on the side of the students, council and the community and not always figure out reasons why they can't do things."catherine dauler, state college borough councilwe need to be remembering what this letter says and i think this is not a wise decision for us to make at this time.

A penn state student representative said its a change many students want to see.

