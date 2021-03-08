Salisbury celebrates National Night Out

Kicked off in salisbury.

47 abc's lissette nunez spoke to local community organizations about the significance of the event to this area - she joins us now live in salisbury -lissette?

Hey david, as you can see folks have started to fill up salisbury city park.

Earlier i spoke with leaders from different local organizations who tell me this is just one step in moving the community in the right direction.

Amber green,fenix youth project 12:22:25 i think this is just a kick off .

National night out came right around the corner.

And i think our community, the chief, our mayor, everyone,this will certainly bring our community together.12:22:34 track 1 that's amber green, the executive director - of the fenix youth project - a salisbury based organization dedicated to community involvement.

Her and james yamakawa-another local leader - says this event is important to foster relationships between police and the community.

James yamakawa, surj delmarva "12:25:18 "if we are going to live together all in salisbury and the surrounding areas we need to actually know each other.

We need to get along with each other."12:25:25 track 2 and leaders from agape empowerment--an organization that empowers youth and women agree.

Sheri thompson, agape empowerment "12:09:16 not every police officer is bad.

Not every person that is outraged is bad.

There needs to be a balance between the two 12:09:25" track 3 sheri thompson and latonya wilson believe in order or bridge this gap there needs to be unity within the community.

The two have working on this by mentoring, organizing community friendly events.

And their latest one---a back to school clothes drive tuesday afternoon, the two were folding and stacking piles of clothes.

But they admit none of this would be possible without the community's support.

Latonya wilson, agape empowerment "12:12:19"we purchase everything that we can find and take every donation available.

And so many others in our community have been very helpful."12:12:25."

Track 4 which is why they believe more community involvement needs to happen -- and events like national night out -- aim to do just that.

Sheri thi ompson, agape empowerment 12:14:36 we are two local women but it truly takes, as they say back in the day, it takes a whole village.12:14:40 <butt 12:14:53.

And if we all get into that mindset that we can really turn this community around."12:14:57> and amber and james are here today.

But joining us too is chief barbara duncan?

Hi chief duncan talk to us about some of the activities there at today's event?

Now what's your favorite part of national night out?

