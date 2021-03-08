Champaign Farmers Market 1

>> well, welcome back to ciliving.

We're from the tomatoes to the egg plant to the zucchini to the cabbage.

This is the time of year when vegetables are starting to shine and that's why it's as good a time as ever to visit your local farmers market.

The land connection farmers market here in downtown champaign.

I want to bring in my friend sarah.

You are the market director her.

You know, first of all,got to ask.

We see all of this great produc.

Is this a good time to be out here, when vendors are starting to get things ready to harvest.

>> this is kind of the peak season.

We have a lot of summer vegetables.

We have what we call the trifecta, the sweet corn, peachs and tomatoes and we're starting to see more and more come out of the fields.

>> we obviously have had a numbr of farmers markets in central illinois.

This one has a unique toker in terms of getting started.

Talk to me how you guys got going.

>> so the land connection is a local nonprofit and we are a farmer training organization.

We work on helping new farmers get started or helping farmers transition to more sustainable practices and so one of the ares we saw new farmers struggle with is getting their name out there on the local food scene.

So we wanted to create a market that gives more opportunities to sell and to really stake out a claim and build their business.

>> one of the things i find is obviously this is located very close to our chad channel 3 studios.

I find myself headed past here and it's a convenient spot in te middle of the week.

What is the advantage with kind of having that central location and also something during the week and.

>> well, sometimes we can't make it to the saturday market, so sometimes we're traveling or there's activities or people lie to sleep in so they don't make t out early, so we wanted to give another opportunity for people o make it to a market or pick up things that they run out of already, and, yeah, this is a great location.

We're close to businesses downtown, lots of -- there's a lot of traffic and we wanted to get local foods more accessible to neighborhoods that maybe have to travel farther to get to the urbana market, for example, so e wanted to get more of the community closer to local food.

>> thanks so much, sarah and i want to bring in one of the busiest people at the market and that is molly.

You guys have been keeping busy.

Is this really the time of year where -- look at how colorful ad fresh everything is.

This is a big time of year for you guys.

>> we are so busy right now.

We're full swing.

Yeah, it's the color you see, it takes a lot of effort to put in it, but really glad to be here o show on you produce to everyone.

>> i know that you guys do the weekend markets in the area and everything.

What is it like getting to do this in the middle of the week?

I mean, is that convenient for people and is that good for you guys?

>> yeah, it's great for us.

It's just another outlet that we can sell our produce.

As everybody knows produce doesn't keep, so it's just another way that we can, you know, get it to customers.

>> now, i keep eyeing all of these tomatoes here and i see so many different colors and everything.

Can you talk to me a little bit about the different variety.

>> these are big beef.

They are a traditional sandwich tomato.

These guys are called sun sugar.

They are very very sweet.

We have a customer that says its like sunshine in your mouth.

They're just really nice.

These guys are super tangy.

They're also sweet.

>> sure.

>> these are kind of like a big tomato.

These guys are an heirloom.

I won't tell you what we call these when we are picking them.

>> these are called pink sun peach.

These are very popular, especially with some little girl customers of ours.

>> oh, wow.

>> these all look so good.

Molly, thank you so much.

>> no problem.

We have a lot more to cover at the market.

I'm always the guy that's annoying people at the grocery store, because i keep going back for the seconds with the sample.

I have to warn you i do that at the farmers market too.

We're going to be sampling