Encouraging kids to help in the fight against cancer.

Jim:it's a race that helps kids with cancer no matter how high you finish.we're about a week and a half away from the quad cities' pinky swear triathlon.debbie geisler is helping put it together.she's here with nine-year-old delaney fitzgibbon.

Delaney's soccer team will be part of the triathlon.

It's good to see both of you.for those who don't know, what is the pinky swear triathlon?

The hy-vee pinky swear kids triathlon is fun, accessible and engaging for children of all fitness levels and focuses on participation rather than competition.

The event in the quad cities will be the fourth of six hy-vee pinky swear kids triathlons that will be held in cities across the midwest this summer.

The primary purpose of the swim, bike and run events is the fundraising aspect, in which kids raise money to help kids with cancer and their families.

Last year, more than 1,900 kids participated in five hy-vee pinky swear kids triathlons, raising more than $330,000.

Since has provided financial support or to approximately 400 families in hy-vee's eight-state region.

Children at all fitness levels are encouraged to participate in the swim, bike and run events to help raise money for kids with cancer and their families.

In many cases, the money raised provides basic needs, such as mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food, to impacted families.

According to the pinky swear foundation, a child is diagnosed with cancer every 45 minutes in the out of 11 families given that news will file for bankruptcy.

Where does the money go?

All proceeds raised at the triathlon go to pinky swear foundation.

The pinky swear foundation was founded on a pinky swear promise as a dying wish between a nine-year old boy and his father to help children with cancer and their families by providing immediate basic needs support and unique family programs. that pinky swear, the most solemn of oaths between two people, lives on today in the pinky swear foundation.

The pinky swear foundation is committed to helping children with cancer and being responsive to the immediate crisis a childhood cancer diagnosis.delaney... what did you and your teammates decide to be in the triathlon?

Debbie...what other activities will be going on there?

There will be a vendor/activity area that will have activities for participants and spectators of all ages.

Who is allowed to be part of the triathlon?

All ages are welcome to attend the event; however, all participants in the triathlon must be between the ages of 6 and 18.

Jim: debbie geisler...delaney 3 fitzgibbon... here.here are the details of the pinky swear triathlon.you can register for it now.the race will be on saturday, august 13-th.

It starts at eight in the morning at the