To school he has best sense of humor we all know.

Just why i'm in the business.

All right new school year just around corn area local church wants to hem your family start off the year on a high note.

Pastor clinton brown, is with me now to a talk about at back to school festival.

>> a pleasure.

How are you i'm doing well.

Thank you for being here.

A pleasure.

So tell me now about a back to school festival what's going on in this saturday corn are lincoln and blain.

We have our annual back to school festival.

This is our sixth year that we're doing this festival.

And this festival is collaboration of local businesses district 150, and alt church coming together to offer a wonderful celebration to celebrate going back to school.

So how did this start?

Basically started just like i say six years ago we had an idea to bring the community together and to have an opportunity to really impact and help kids that were needy.

A lot of the parents were having difficulty buying book bags different things for school.

We had an opportunity to come together and to bring something to the community.

And have some fun today.

Also.

In that day.

What can people expect when they show up?

It's going to be wonderful this year.

In this year we've continued to grow.

We have some wonderful things in store for them, one first things parents can come and get their physicals for their kids.

Our chef is bringing mobile caravan to site and be able to get their physical there isless and a wellness checks for other seniors.

Also we have a petting zoo, gospel concert, far house pizza, mobile library, you name it.

A lot of city services are coming.

A lot of everything, some wonderful giveaways by our partners partnering with us this year as well.

Do you need any additional community involvement?

There is an opportunity for people to volunteer?

>> oh, yes.

People, first of all in local groups that have singing groups as well.

For the concert itself we have an opportunity for them to be involved.

And bring their churches or gospel groups as well to a part of the street concert as well.

Also, we're looking for people to donate towards what we're doing as well.

We have over 200 book bags that we're trying to fill.

You can go to our website new beginning worship center pee other ra, illinois nbwc of peoria, illinois.com and give online.

And going to help so many kids out this year.

All right.

Well that sounds like a great deal.

When and where this is festival?

This festival is this saturday at august 6th from 11 to 4 right on corner of lynn lincoln and blain 1716 west lincoln avenue.

Thank you so much pastor brown we appreciate you being here.

