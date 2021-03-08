Fit Republic Roasted Broccoli

For us after the break.

.

>>> we're back in the kq2 kitchen.

We're joined with austin evans from state republic.

It's actually his very first time in the kq2 kitchen.

He'll be joining us on most tuesdays to share easy, healthy recipes.

We're making roasted brocoli tonight.

>> yes.

Roasted broccoli.

It's one of my favorite recipes.

It makes a great side for dep dish.

Great dinner sides.

So yes.

>> amber: very nice.

>> kids actually like broccoli a lot of times.

>> ryan: is there a particular meat that goes along with it?

>> whatever.

I eat it with anything.

Chicken, steak.

I find kids love it.

If you can't get your kids to eat veggies.

>> amber: throw some more surprises on it, roast them up and then they might take a chance on it.

>> basically, yes.

>> amber: so what do we have going on here?

We have quite a bit of spices.

>> yes.

So typically i take the broccoli, chop it up, drizzle olive oil all over the whole pan.

>> amber: okay.

>> ryan: okay.

>> i do a generous amount.

I'm not really one to measure out.

Go over the pan with pepper.

Super easy recipe.

Pepper everything.

And then salt.

And then i take minced garlic and kind of just spread minced garlic around.

>> amber: okay.

>> a lot of times after i put it all over, i'll shake the pan a little bit.

>> amber: add a little extra flavor there.

>> yep.

So i mix it up typically.

Put it in the oven.

We're making due without an oven today.

>> amber: yes.

>> i put it in the pan.

Drizzled olive oil on it and move it around.

Get it blackened a little bit.

>> amber: when you do put it in the oven, that's for people at home when you normally do that, how long do you put it in and what can they be looking for with it?

>> so preheat it at 425.

>> ryan: okay.

.

>> and then you're going to put it in there for about 25 to 27 minutes.

Typically, though, you want to wait until the floor ets start to blacken a little bit.

It comes out with a god crunch.

That's typically what i do.

>> amber: awesome.

Thank you so much.

