Veterans and Mortgage Operation Homefront

A local military family that gave so much for our country - is now getting something in return. A national non-profit called "operation homefront" showed the family around their new, mortgage-free home for the first time today.

((brianna))u.s marine sergent jeremy lake spent eleven years in the infantry.he was deployed to iraq once, and afighanistan three times.in iraq - he was hit by a suicide bomber and lost hearing in his right ear.

Jeremy lake- retired military"it weighs heavy on a lot of people.

It can either crush your family or make your family stronger.

And it definetly made our family stronger."once he retired last year - jeremy, his wife, and two children moved in with family in tioga county.they saved up - and applied to operation homefront's "home on the homefront" program.

Madison dillon - operation homefront, housing case worker"operation homefront builds strong, stable and secure military families and this is one of the ways that we can just say thank you to our service members and veterans."

Corporate sponsors award the national non-profit with homes across the u-s.then - military familes and veterans with an honorable discharge can apply for one.the lake's applied for..

And received... this home in middle smithfield township.

"while the lake family does have to pay for property taxes and other home owner fees, they're living here mortgage-free."

"congratulations!

Thank you."

Tuesday - the lake's saw their home in person for the first time and got the keys.

"couple of different options here.

An office or playroom for the kids."... and they already have big plans.

Jeremy lake- retired military"just amazing.

This is really unbelievable."

Helping ((nick)) j-p morgan chase and company awarded this particular home in middle smithfield township.

J-P Morgan Chase and Company awarded this particular home in middle smithfield township.