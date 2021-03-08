Trump gifted Purple Heart, says he 'always wanted' one

A military veteran supporting Donald Trump gifted the Republican nominee his Purple Heart Tuesday, prompting Trump to say he "always wanted to get the Purple Heart" and this was "much easier" than serving in combat.

Jennifer: in more political coverage.

Jennifer: a new c-b-s news poll shows--- 60-percent of voters say... donald trump is ***not prepared to be president.

And... about the same number say--- hillary clinton is prepared for the job.

David: meanwhile trump campaigned in the "must-win" state of virginia.

Craig boswell reports.

(pkg) donald trump kicked off a rally in virginia showing off a special gift from a veteran.

(sot: donald trump/(r) presidential nominee) "you know, something very nice just happened to me.

A man came up to me and he handed me his purple heart."

The purple heart is given to soldiers who are wounded in combat.

(sot: donald trump/(r) presidential nominee) "i always wanted to get the purple heart.

This was much easier, but i tell you it was such an honor."

Trump avoided any mention of the lingering controversy from his attack on the family of a muslim-american soldier killed in combat.

His supporters didn't want to hear about that anyway.

(sot: mos) "the press has an agenda.

The media has an agenda."

But democrat's aren't letting the issue go.

(sot: sen.

Tim kaine/(d-va) vice presidential nominee) "i mean is there no limit to which this guy will descend?

(standup: craig boswell/cbs news/the white house) president obama said trump's attack on the khan family and recent comments he made about russia makes trump "woefully unfit" to be president.

Obama says republicans need to do more than denounce their nominee.

(sot: president obama) "there has to be a point in which you say, this is not somebody i can support for president of the united states."

Republican congressman richard hanna announced he will vote for hillary clinton.

He wrote: "for me, it is not enough to simply denounce his comments: he is unfit to serve our party and cannot lead this country."

(gfx) a new national survey shows clinton with an eight point lead.

That same poll had her up by one point last week.

Craig boswell, cbs news, the white house.

David: the trump campaign responded to president obama in a statement saying that the obama presidency has made the world unsafe.

Jennifer: the trump campaign also says... clinton's judgement proves she's unfit to serve in any government