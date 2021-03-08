Local Teacher's Trauma Recovery Success Story

This is 18 news at 6 in high definition guthrie-robert packer hospital in sayre is highlighting the trauma recovery success story of one local teacher.

18 news reporter samantha lantz has more on the special bond between doctor and patient that helped him get back into running after losing part of his leg.

Sampson:"in someways life is all about overcoming obstacles."

Doctors at guthrie are highlighting a trauma recovery success story.

Serfas:"i was able to look down at my foot and see that it was not in great shape."

In june of 2011, jeremiah serfas--a teacher and coach at athens--was badly injured in a motorcycle accident.

He would end up having the lower part of his leg amputated.

He remembers how he felt, when he got the news... serfas:"it kind of just hit me like...ok let's do this."

As ready and optimistic as serfas was...nothing could have prepared him for the challenges ahead.

Serfas:"because i had such trauma to my leg i wasn't actually able to get fit for a prosthesis until november and then i wasn't able to start walking fully on my prosthesis until march of the following year so it was eight months before i was able to even start walking again."

Before the accident, serfas was looking forward to running his next marathon now--he wasn't sure he'd ever get the chance.

Serfas:"all of a sudden the rug was pulled out from underneath me and i lost the lower portion of my leg which to me seeed like i would never be able to run again."

But his doctor had different plans... sampson:"i knew he'd run again i wasn't sure what distance but i knew he'd race again so by that point i was optimistic."

Soon, a very special bond would form between patient and physician.

Serfas:"i didn't realize he was such an avid runner i mean man he's serious!"

Just one year after serfas' accident, he and dr. sampson began training together...eventually running the disney marathon side by side.

Serfas:"for me that was like a barrier breaker, i made it, i can do it, just because i have a prosthetic leg i'm not limited to a certain lifestyle so that was powerful for me to get over that hurdle so to say and i've continued to push the limits."

Dr. sampson says he's honored to have been a part of what he consideres to be a true success story.

Sampson:"there really is no limit to what he does, none at all, and that's just a joy to see and a joy to be a part of."

Reporting in sayre, samantha lantz, 18 news.

Serfas says he's run a