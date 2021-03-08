RG&E construction a pain - but worth it

The project to upgrade the electric lines will deliver more reliable energy

businesses have already been inconvenienced by it -- work that looks like road work

But is something else entirely.

Tonight Wakisha Bailey tells us -- how it will impact local traffic for the next year.

RGE needs your patience while they take care of some major business underground. Many of you have seen the construction on State and Andrews over the past week.

It's going to be around for awhile, so you may have to get use to it..... unfortunately business owners are not happy.

right now its dead no one can get in no one can walk through.

Nick Penna is the owner of Red Front Diner.

His business has been around for 45 years.

Between the first and the fifth of the month 50 percent of his sales are usually in.

Not this week.

this is a big part of the month for us we are out for august's income here.

Rich Meier with RG&E says Ginna Retirement Transmission Alternative Project---- GRTA work is a 150 million dollar underground investment.

Rge is upgrading and building miles of new electric lines and underground conduits.

This upgrade will mean more energy resources.

we are building infrastructure that will allow us to tie into the New York Power Authority transmission line.

Meier says the community will be notified two weeks prior to construction being done in their neighborhood.

Each area will take one to two days to complete. There will be limited access, as you can see behind me we will have cones out there and guiding people through traffic. He says they will do their part but RG&E needs your help. We just ask people to slow down in our construction site or in any other construction site.

You need to be safe for yourself and all contractors on the job."

Penna says they will get through this.

September is coming up there will be a lot more people in the area with school in.

Hopefully we will make up for..... we've been here for 43 years. This project is expected to be completed mid 2017.

If everything goes accordingly RGE says you will be delivered more reliable energy.