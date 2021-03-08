Voters Pass Sales Tax for Levee Repairs

Voters in Buchanan County have passed a sales tax to help pay for levee repairs along the Missouri River.

Here in st.

Joseph and buchanan county, the big ticket item on the ballot was a 1/4 cent sales tax increase to pay for missouri river levee repairs, which easily passed tonight.

Alan-- tonight's vote was the result of a dedicated campaign supported by many in the community to raise the sales tax for what they said was to save jobs.

The sales tax increase passed with 77-percent support.

The quarter-cent sales tax hike will take effect january 1 and those who were behind the push say money raised from the tax will will keep business running along the missouri river.

(sot : bob wollenman: save st.

Joe jobs: "we are so thrilled that the people of buchan county saw the need for this project and have embraced it so greatly."

Wollenman and others said as many as 6,000 jobs would be lost by another flood similar to the flood of 1993.

The total project will cost 70 million dollars -- 14 million that will be paid for with receipts from the tax increase.

46 million will be paid by the federal government.

Wollenman says they are ready to get the repairs started as soon as possible.

