Reporter Takes on School Bus

Meredith Hillgartner learns to drive a bus to prove how easy it is.

This july has signs posted in the school yard-- bus drivers wanted.

Terri with the start of the school year just a few weeks away...that ad has turned into more of a plea.

Terri our meredith hillgartner is standing by in the hd news center... and she has a theory, if she can drive a bus then anyone can.

So meredith, how'd you do?

Meredith terri/ jon... let me start by saying no children were harmed in the making of this news story.

But considering it was my first time---i think i did pretty well.

But you can be the judge.

<nats: bus rumbles on> 144g653701.mp4 01:18:38;10 let me buckle up first <nats:>seatbelt click my name is meredith hillgartner.

I'm a t-v reporter...but tuesday i gave bus driver a try.

<nats:> brake and psshh 144g654001.mp4 01:21:46;18 well i am quite impressed missy randi bullard says i'm a natural... i think she's just a good teacher.

144g654201.mp4 01:22:13;25 'well i am quite impressed you can drive in those shoes!'

I know how to do everything in these shoes.

Unlike me, bullards been driving school buses for 16 years.

144g651501.mp4 01:07:05;22 it isn't as hard as it looks.

144g651501.mp4 01:06:00;11 it's fun.

It's never boring, never boring, because kids are always going to surprise you.

Now she's recruiting drivers for durham-- for the upcoming school year.

144g651501.mp4 01:06:47;22 i think people think it is a little intimidating but we give you all the tools and knowledge to do it.

The transportation company is short five drivers at their wolfforth station-- they need even more in lubbock.

Like any job, it has its perks... 144g651501.mp4 01:05:38;04 well you get kind of a flexible schedule ... or if you have children that aren't in school yet and you don't want to pay for daycare you can bring them to work with you.

A lot of my drivers have raised babies on these buses.

...and it's challenges.

144g651501.mp4 01:07:47;29 multi-tasking is very important because you've got to focus on the road, you've got to focus on the kids, you have to focus on other motorists, you have to focus on where you are going.

I did o-k, in the parking lot...with an empty bus.... but i think i'd survive on the open road... <nats:> i'm a natural with a little more practice.

Meredith if you are interested, all you need is a regular drivers license... durham will get you set up for 40 hours of class time-- and 40 hours of drive time.

Once you pass certification, and your drivers test--you get your class 'b' c-d- l... and can officially call yourself a bus driver.

Terri so meredith what do you