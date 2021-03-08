Normal, Microsoft Partnership

<<paul cicchini>>the town of normal is teaming up with microsoft to promote digital literacy in the area.the town announced the digital alliance today.the partnership will focus on workforce development ... stem education ... and promoting local entrepreneurs.

Normal mayor chris koos says ... after the loss manufactoring jobs in the area ... including the former mitsubishi plant ... learning digital skills can be a critical part of re-entering the workforce.

<<(mayor chris koos, normal: "the skills that those people need are changing.

Those manufactoring jobs where somebody is running a punch press, or somebody is putting a tire on a car, those jobs are disappearing.

But there are new jobs that are exciting, but they require skills.">><<paul cicchini>>the town and microsoft will be working together over the nex 2 years ... to help people get access to things like the digital literacy cirriculum locally.