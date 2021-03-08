Gridiron Previews: South Side Archers

One team hoping to gain some shine in the loaded sac this year, the southside archers.

Only two wins last season.but with head coach roosevelt norfleet now in is third year.

And now senior qb dennis johnson jr...look for the archers to pose a challenge on friday nights.

The excitement we have coming into this season is nice because we have a lot of doubters based on the season we had last year.

People don't think we can do it but i do.we have a good group and we hope to see what's next.

I want to field a team for our fans that will play good football.i am proud of what i have seen so far.

I think we should be a top team this year.

Everyone is working hard and listing to the coaches o we should have a good unit this year.right now they have to learn what we put down.

They have to learn the offense and the defense and get it it.

We are not the only sac team doing this out here.

Everyone else is putting in work too.

It will pay off the first game of the season.we had a good summer with 7 on 7 and lifting weights.

It started in november with the weight room and now guys are stronger and they are eager to come out.

