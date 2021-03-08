Cotton on Trump

The controversy over donald trump's comments on the khan family have put many elected republicans in a tough spot.

Senator tom cotton addressed the issue during a stop in central arkansas today.

He says trump should focus his energy in more productive ways for the g-o-p.

(sen.

Tom cotton) "what i would encourage donald trump to do is focus on the plans and policies that can make america safe.

That are going to deter crime wars from happening in the future so that we don't have to see any more gold star families in the future.

((donna)) senator cotton is a veteran of the wars in iraq and afghanistan.

He adds that every american should speak to gold star families with respect and even love.