Monday, March 8, 2021

Prince Harry says he has tried to help 'trapped' brother Prince William

It's been really hard because I'm trying,I'm part of the system with them, I always have been,but I guess there is, I'm very aware of this,that my brother can't leave that system, but I have.(slow music)Does your brother wanna leave the system?I don't know, I can't speak for him,but with that relationshipand that control and the fear by the UK tabloids,it's a toxic environment,but I will always be there for him.I will always be there for my family.

