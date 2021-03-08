Prince Harry says he has tried to help 'trapped' brother Prince William

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and..
Reuters - Politics
It's been really hard because I'm trying,I'm part of the system with them, I always have been,but I guess there is, I'm very aware of this,that my brother can't leave that system, but I have.(slow music)Does your brother wanna leave the system?I don't know, I can't speak for him,but with that relationshipand that control and the fear by the UK tabloids,it's a toxic environment,but I will always be there for him.I will always be there for my family.
In his CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry shared how he felt “trapped” in the royal family, and how he had “huge..