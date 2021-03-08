His hand.

Family members ask for prayer and strength.

The golden triangle link has been working for several years to develop a new industrial park in starkville... and tonight they got one step closer, during their public hearing which was held at the board of alderman meeting... with no public input... and a five to two approval from the board, they will receive up to seven million dollars in bond money from the city... "we are very excited, this has been a project that has taken a long time to get here.

The starkville folks, the oktibbeha county folks have worked very closely with us, very hard with us.

I think we are getting there, i think in a perfect world if we are building water, sewer, and roads next