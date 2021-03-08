Production of Dreamgirls

Matt talks with Nathaniel Banks with musical director of Dreamgirls.

Downs of the 1960s music scene.

Are you wondering what i am talking about, it's "drea girls."

>> it's good to have nathaniel.

You're the musical director.

>> yes, i'm the musical director.

>> tell everyone about "drea girls" who might not be familia with this musical.

>> "dream girls" was original produced in 1981 actually.

It was a broadway production and it featured the music of the '60s and the story line is a group of youngsters growing up in the music world.

>> i feel like i've seen this in a made for tv movie, but it's different when you see it on the stage.

>> it's absolutely different.

>> what are you doing as musical director and why would you choose a production like this?

>> the reason we chose a production like this is we wanted to expand our vision into dance and theater as well as music.

>> wonderful.

>> and so the "dream girls project was actually perfect for that.

>> i have not had the pleasure of interviewing someone from banks bridge water lewis fine arts academy yet until you came.

Tell me a little bit about what the academy is about.

>> in essence the academy is an after-school program.

It's an enrichment program.

We encourage kids to get involved with their school bands or choirs.

>> a lot of kids don't get a chance for private lessons, so the program was really designed to help students who really want to play and to give them an opportunity through the instruction that we give to be very productive in their school bands.

So that's in it's sense why the program was started.

>> that's excellent.

This is a full-fledged musical.

>> absolutely.

>> which is exciting.

So you've got a probate decent sized cast.

>> over 20 people in the cast, and a -- actually our band is about 15 people altogether.

>> no kidding.

>> very exciting.

>> tell me a little bit about some of the music we might here, because i'm sure we might entice people with some of the great songs they rember.

>> you're probably requesting to hear actually in a little bit a song called move and that features the dreamettes, of course.

You won't hear it today, but i am changing or i'm not going, some of the signature pieces of that musical.

>> yeah.

The production has -- i think i read 14 student interns, and you are a huge believer in internships as a way to learn.

Why?

>> again, that's part of our vision.

>> yeah.

>> to give the experiences of professionals to young people to that they can see a pathway to those professions themselves.

>> know how to act so when you go forth and have the opportunity, you know what to do.

>> exactly.

>> where are you going to be able to get tickets?

>> actually the tickets are all sold out.

>> oh, no.

That's crazy.

>> the ticket office does have a waiting list, so i would encourage people to get on that waiting list.

>> excellent.

I think that's a kudos to you, a feather in your hat, the fact that it's sold out now and you're on a waiting list.

>> it's going to be an exciting show.

>> you're going to get a preview of what's coming up at the show august 5th and 6th.

And coming up the dreamettes and the guys will share a song.

>> thank you, nathaniel, so much.

Details online at ciliving.tv.

