HealthWatch: Ankle fusion

Surgery can relieve pain for many arthritis sufferers- but not everyone is a good candidate for the surgery.

In healthwatch- chelly boutott tells us how ankle fusion can relieve pain for those patients.

Doug devalk not only had ankle arthritis he also had an ankle deformity.

As the owner of kamps bar & grill - doug devalk is on his feet serving up a good time all day long..

"doug;4643 i'm there on my feet 7-8-9 hours 47" but doug's active lifestyle threatened his work.

"doug;4349 i played volley ball, i played softball i played basketball 51 and that is where the injuries came from 53 " "doug;4420 they told me it was arthritis and it was going to get worse 22 " so doug went to see a specialist who reccomened fusion surger- but doug was leary.

"..doug;4939 when i heard fusion surgery i thought that would be a peg leg 42 ."

But the pain got worse.

"..4658 just after two to three hours the pain got so bad it changed your personality 4702 so my customers could tell that i was in pain 4704 ."

So doug went to see foot and ankle surgeon dr. brandon scharer at aurora baycare orthopedics and sports medicine.

"..doc;1129 dougs diagnosis was teh varus ankle deformity thats the angulation of deformity in the ankle 34 as well as ankle arthritis 35 .."

Because of the deformity- doug was not a candidate for an ankle replacement so dr. sharer suggested an ankle fusion.

"dr.1207 basically we're removing that joint straightening the ankle joint so its in an appropriate position 1211 and that joint will become one bone essentially 15 " insted of using the traditional lateral approach -dr. sharer used the anterior approach to fix the ankle.

"1312 its a much better approach b/ we're not removing as much bone, we're keeping the vascular supply to that joint 18 which increases the rate of union 1320 " fixing both problems. "doc; one 1221 we corrected the deformity so he can walk flat on that foot again 24 and two we eliminated the arhtritis in the ankle 27 " ".doug;4807 zero pain, & 4846 i'm thrilled with the outcome " now doug is doing things he couldn't do before the fusion surgery.

"doug;4744 hiking in high cliff daves falls not just hiking on trails but 46 rock climbing 49 " and he's back to his old self at work.

"doug; 4721 i'm back and i've heard that people recognize that i'm back to who i was before 24....."

