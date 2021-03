Family of woman shot over the weekend hold memorial

The community came out to help a family on their loved one after she was shot and killed over the weekend.

TONIGHT TOREMEMBER A WOMAN KILLED OVER THEWEEKEND.ON SATURDAY-- A MEMORIAL WASHELD AT WAYSIDE PARK ON MINGAVENUE WHEN POLICE RESPONDED TOREPORTS OF ASHOOTING.OFFICERS SAY THEY FOUND ONEWOMAN-- SHA NERVA RILEY--DEAD AT THE SCENE.EARLIER THIS EVENING -- THECOMMUNITY GATHERED IN THESAME SPOT TO REFLECT ON HERLIFE.IT'S NOT CLEAR IF B-P-D HASIDENTIFIED A SHOOTER INRILEY'S DEATH.AT THIS POINT-- AN INVESTIGATIONIS STILL ONGOING.YOU CAN CALL THE DEPARTMENT WITHANY INFORMATIONABOUT THIS CASE-- AT 661 3277111.