Best Buy to provide senior services on Apple watch

SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE THELIVES... AND SAFETY... OFOLDER ADULTS..'BEST BUY HEALTH' ALREADY OFFERSA WIDE-RANGE OFSERVICES FOR OLDER PEOPLE,INCLUDING HELP WITH MEDICALEMERGENCIES AND EVEN CARTROUBLE.BUT THROUGH ITS APP 'LIVELY'...USERS CAN NOW ACCESS THOSERVICES ON THEIR APPLE WATCH.THE WATCH WILL HELP SENIORS WHONEED TO CALL FORIMMEDIATE HELP, TALK TO ADOCTOR... OR WHO ARE LOST.IT CAN ALSO ALERT FAMILY MEMBERSIN EMERGENCYSITUATIONS.DEVELOPING TECHNOLOGY WILL BEABLE TO ALSO ALERT LIVEAGENTS IF THE WATCH DETECTS AHARD FALL.FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOADTHE 'LIVELY' APP... ORSIGN-UP FOR A CONTRACT AT BESTBUY... WHICH WILL GIVE YOU ADISCOUNT ON AN APPLE WATCH.GATORADE WANTS YOU TO DRIN