Cosby wants taped calls with accuser's mom ousted from trial

Lack of access to the global financial system.and while the delivery happened the same day as the prisoner release administration officials insist that there were was no quid pro quo for the payment.

I'm reid binion reporting >>>eve russo: lawyers for bill cosby are asking a pennsylvania judge to suppress taped phone calls he had with his accuser's mother.

The actor and comedian is accused of sexually assaulting andrea constand back in 2004.

She told her mother a year later...who then called cosby from their home before giving the recordings to police.

On the tape...cosby describes a sexual encounter with constand.

Yesterday...his lawyers filed motions claiming the phone calls violate pennsylvania wiretap laws that require two-party consent.

However...lawyers for the constand say they followed the law in canada... where the recordings were made.

3