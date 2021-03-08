GROVER BEACH BLIND

A Grover Beach family is appealing to the public to help raise awareness and money to fight a rare disease that causes blindness in children.

.

Anthony ingram is in most ways your typical ten year old boy... he loves all the things that other ten year old boys love... and enjoys them probably more..

But anthony he is far wiser beyond his years.

At ten years old.

Anthony ingram is comfortable with media attention.

I've been interviewed many times actually, radio and tv anthony says he never lets his blindness get in the way of his life.

Mainly going to school, learning braille and doing all that stuff, and in the summer's i'm usually crazy, if we go to the beach.

Just like any other ten year old, right?

Yeah, just getting in there.

Anthony was diagnosed with leber's congenital amarosis..

Or l-c-a..

Months after he was born.

The gene that anthony has is a dominant gene and it's the only one of the 19 known genes that cause lca, and to date we are only aware of 13 other children and adults that have the lca crx gene just like anthony does, so its extremely rare.

The ingram family has a non-profit foundation in anthony's name to raise public awareness about l-c-a..

And money to fund research for a cure.

We actually got to meet one little guy, not little, he's in high school now, who has his vision back, he was able to turn his cane in that night, so there's hope, and to have that as a mom is pretty incredible.

Anthony and his father.

A california highway patrol officer..

Notified the grover beach city council on monday about the a 5-k walk/run fundraiser on the beach next month.

In the meantime ten year old anthony ingram is taking every day in stride.

I think that even if there is no cure yet i honestly think that, because i listened to a book one time about a blind man who survived 9-11, so if he can do that, i can certainly do other things too.

To learn more about anthony ingram and next month's 5-k on the beach... go to the website... anthony's seeing is believing.

Live in santa maria keith carls.

.

