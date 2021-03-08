Fountain residents get good news on water contamination

In fountain are getting some good news on the current water crisis... it came out in a town hall utilities meeting tonight.

They addressed concerns about p-f-c levels in the city's wells..

Fountain utilities says tonight..

S-d-s water is now coming in sufficient volume that the town is no longer using ground water.

The utilities director says, he understands customer concerns.

It's important for us to share with our customers that we're working on plans for our future.

To address contamination and come up with treatments for our wells.

He says an intermediate water solution should be in place by next summer.

And there is a two year plan for the long term fix..

Which will actually remove the p-f-c