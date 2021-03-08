ISU study looking at relationship between balance and gaming

Researchers at Idaho State University are conducting a study testing the balance of video gamers and non-gamers.

Playing video games is a way to relax and have fun.

Some see it as a waste of time, but researchers at idaho state university are looking at the relationship between video games and our ability to balance.

In a study.gamers and non- gamers are tasked to maintain their balance against little challenges.

Local news 8's dennis valera did the test, he's in our pocatello newsroom.

Why video games, dennis?

Jay/karole the researchers found many of their patients play video games regularly.

If there is a correlation here, it could help with diagnosing balance issues in the future.

Nats: music when you play video games, it can be easy to immerse yourself in the graphics.

Dennis valera "for balance, your brain relies on three sensory inputs.

Vision, touch and your vestibular system.

There are some situations where these inputs send conflicting information...say when you drive for awhile.

You see things moving, but really your body isn't moving."

Danie greenblatt/phoner "that's when you get the sensation of let me get off the boat, you feel like you're still moving.

It takes a little while for the brain to kind of readjust and say oh ok, i'm not moving anymore, i can trust the systems again."

Greenblatt's theory is the same thing happens when people play video games.

Since people usually sit while playing.

For the study, people are subject to a series of tests in this apparatus.

Nats: "this will get buckle here..."

Buckle each tes requires you to maintain your balance despite some obstacle.

Like your eyes being closed, the floor moving, the wall moving.

Or, everything moving.

Nats: "oh this is so trippy, can't!"

Gamers and non-gamer are being tested.

If more gamers have balance issues...it could add another thing to look for when diagnosing imbalance.

Daniel greenblatt/phoner "i we do find a correlation here, if a correlation is found, it could be that this could be one of the factors that we would want to maybe talk to the patient about if they do play a lot of video games."

If you're interested, the study is still looking for people.

You have to be 18- to- 75 years old.

Play video games for 2 or more hours a week.or less than 2 hours a week.

All video games count...from phone apps to console gaming.

