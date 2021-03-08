Curve win with walk-off home run

A day after just maffei helped the curve to a 5-2 win over the flying squirrels, he was assigned to advanced 'a' bradenton.

That made room for altoona's latest call up, elvis escobar and the outfielder didn't have too much time to adjust, because skipper joey cora had him batting lead off for toon town.

On the mound, brandon waddell held a pitching clinic early on as the south paw would go seven innings, striking out six, and allowing one earned run off of seven hits.

In the mean time, escobar, in his first first at bat in altoona, singles to left over a leaping shortstop, but hits were few and far between in the early innings.

Richmond loads the bases in the fourth, but chris diaz, welcome back to line up, as flashes the leather, helps run two and end the flying squirrels threat.

Richmond and altoona would trade runs in the fifth and sixth, eventually sending us to extra innings, (waddell hit) were an edwin espinal home runs wins it for the curve, 2-1 it was