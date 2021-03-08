TECH TRENDS-POKEMON WINNER 08-04-16

C1 3 the biggest shifts in technology, software and devices that affect our lives.

The satanic temple hopes to begin operations of its "after school satan" club at schools nationwide, including one in cobb county, georgia.

The satanic temple's goal is to counter faith-based groups that work with schools.

The group's website says the clubs will promote a focus on rationalism and science.

It says it does not promote worshipping the devil.

Cobb county school spokeswoman donna lowry says no one has been contacted by about establishing such a thing.

=== did suge knight try to have eminem killed?

Eminem's former bodyguard byron "big naz" williams told the "murder master music show" knight's "goons" told him at the 2001 source awards that "suge knight sent us to strong arm eminem and it's going down."

Knight is already in jail on murder and other charges following a deadly hit-and-run confrontation.

=== reviews for suicide squad, which opens in theaters tomorrow, have been less than glowing.

Rotten tomatoes, which averages the grades critics hand out, gives the movie a 33-percent fresh rating.

Now, a change.org petition aims to shut down rotten tomatoes.

Comic book film fans say "the aim of the petition is to deliver a message to critics that there are a lot of people who disagree with their reviews.

=== parts of disneyland went dark last night.

The typically bright park in california was dim following a large power outage that also affected several hotels near disneyland.

Disney visitors took to social media to share their photos of the blackout before power was restored.

=== nike is getting out of the golf equipment business.

The sports apparel giant will no longer make golf bags, balls and clubs.

It will focus instead on expanding its line of golf shoes and sportswear.

Nike golf made just over 700-million dollars for the company last fiscal year... far below the billions made by the company's running and jordan brand sectors.

It's been 3 weeks now that the "pokemon go" craze began and still we are seeing droves of people on the streets playing the augmented reality app on their cell phones.

Now the first "winner" of the game has come forward.

Jill nicolini has the story.

Now the first "winner" of the game has come forward and he is from our area..cbs2's jill nicolini has the story track brooklyn native nick johnson is the first person in north america to capture all 142 pokemon.

He has been a fan of pokemon since he was 8 years old but never had any intention of "winning" the game when he started to play on july 6th.... sot nick johnson-pokemon master lives brooklyn heights ny 3:16:04 my interest in that came from the interest in the work i do at applico it's a subject that i'm passionate enough about... track johnson says he works 50 hours plus, here at this tech compnay... sot nick johnson-pokemon master lives brooklyn heights ny 3:16:23 i would go out after work at about six 630 and my gf would meet me wed grab dinner n walk around catch pokemon... butt sot nick johnson-pokemon master lives brooklyn heights ny 3:17:56 i played about 6 to 8 hours a day after work and i walk about an average of 8 miles a day..

Butt 3:16;50 "i lost about 8 to 10 pounds in the process" track after 2 weeks of walking through all 5 boroughs and even a stop in jersey city ..

He ended up here at grand army plaza at the entrance to central park where he captured his last pokemon jill oc 3:39:04 or 3:39:29 all the pokemon trainers we spoke to say even tho johnson was the first to capture all of the pokemon that doesn't discourage them mos john hemminger belrose queens 3:29:36 it still doesn't take away from the feet of getting them all it's still an accomplishment to me mos dianna wong - brooklyn 3:35:48 i just want to fulfill my childhood dream..

Mos muhammad ahmed brooklyn 3:36:51 he may have all of them but his might be a lower level than mine so ur goal is to?

Be better than him mos aly badran brooklyn 3:37:30 fyi he still still didn't capture the pokmon that are international ... 3:37:41 i have some breaking news for you nick is on a plane tomorrow to asia europe and australia to try to capture all :49 i'm broke so i can't travel.

And hopefully when i get some money i'll beat him to it sot nick johnson-pokemon master lives brooklyn heights ny 3:21:42i'll be leaving next couple of days and will be gone for the next week or so... track johnson's advice to those trying to finish the game is to stay safe and be aware of your surroundings jill nicolini cbs2 news anchor tag all three companies that are responsible for making the "pokemon go app" have yet to contact johnson to congratulate him but he sure would love to work with them and help promote the game ... "soundoff" on today's topic on the news 12 facebook page.

