The Doggie Dip is coming up Aug. 12

Pam Arndt with the Humane Society of Scott County is live in the Local 4 studio with our Pet of the Week, Lucy.
She also discusses some changes in the hours at the shelter starting the week of August 8.
They have a Microchip Clinic coming up Aug.
9, and the Doggie Dip is Aug.
12.
Emily:welcome back!pam arndt is here with our pet of the week, lucy!
Good to see you, pam!
????tell us about lucy...lucy is a domestic shorthair cat she is calico in color and an adult.
She came to the shelter as a stray and is ready to go home.????you're changing your hours starting next week?we will be changing our hours as of monday august 8th.
We will be opening at noon on tuesdays and thursdays to give staff more time to clean the animals.
????and you've got a couple of events coming up this month?we have our rabies and microchip clinic on tuesday august 9th 5:30 p.m.
To 7:30 p.m.
$7.50 per pet for rabies and $25 for microchip.the doggie dip will be friday august 12th, 6 p.m.
To 7:30 p.m.
At fejurvary aquatic center.
At fejurvary aquatic center.
$4 per dog