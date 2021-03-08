Granola Greek Yogurt with Chef Rocky

Chef rocky dunnam here with us from nineteen 49 catering.

He's showing us how to make granola greek yogurt.

Chef rocky tell us more..

(rocky dunnam:) ingredients: 3 cups rolled oats cup sunflower seed kernals cup pistachio (shelled) cup almond (slivered) cup coconut (shredded) cup brown sugar cup maple syrup cup grapeseed oil pinch kosher salt cup greek yogurt options: nuts, seeds, flax, chia, dried fruit, chocolate, toffee, etc.

Procedure: 1.

Preheat oven to 250f 2.

Mix all dry ingredients together (without salt).

3.

In a separate bowl, mix wet ingredients (with salt).

4.

Combine both mixtures and transfer to baking pan.

5.

Bake at 250f for approx.

1 hour.

Stir every 15 min.

To brown evenly.

6.

Allow granola to cool.

Serve with greek yogurt.

#rockdrecipes (angelina:) we'll have more a little later.