News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 8-4-16

Jennifer Sanders has all your morning news in Central NY.

London are investigating a mass stabbing in london's russell square.

One person was killed, five others are hurt.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested after being tased late last night.

Police believe mental health was a factor in the attack -- but aren't ruling out terrorism.

Police are adding extra patrols in london after the attack.

Jennifer: the ithaca common council is delaying a vote to change the city's swimming laws -- and the mayor is forming a task force to look into the issue.

Many people against the ban protested outside the meeting.

The change would include the swimming ban to include wading and floating in natural water areas in the city.

Leaders say it's become a problem because some people visiting creeks and gorges party there causing noise issues and leaving behind litter.

Jennifer: one person is dead following a head-on crash along route 49 east in the town of floyd last night.

Troopers say around 5-30 a chevy driven by 84 year-old dorothy battelene of new hartford was heading west when she crossed over into the eastbound lanes, hitting a pickup truck.battelene later died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jennifer: state leaders are defending the start-up new york program after some lawmakers criticized the tax-incentive program's lack of progress when start up new york launched in 20-14 it promised 4100 jobs over five years... but so far only created 408, with more than 50- million dollars invested in advertising for the program.

Critics say the start-up hasn't critics say the start-up hasn't been cost- effective while supporters say it resulted in 45 million in investment and wages across the state.

Jennifer: daily fantasy sports sites like draft kings and fan duel are now legal in new york.

Governor cuomo signing the bill -- which requires all fantasy sports companies to register all fantasy sports companies to register with the state and be regulated by the gaming commision.

Draft kings and fan duel were shut down last year by state attorney general eric schneiderman -- who ruled the games