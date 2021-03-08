NATIONAL AND MAR-DEL WATERMELON QUEENS

National Watermelon Queen Carla Penney, and Mar-Del Watermelon Queen Amy Wigglesworth talk about the nutritional benefits of watermelon and supporting local growers.

To talk about the importance of watermelon.

National watermelon queen, carla penney and mar-del watermelon queen, amy wigglesworth the mar-del watermelon association supports the production and sale of locally grown delmarvalous watermelons.

Please be sure to support your local farmers this summer!

To promote the nutritional benefits of a watermelon.

Watermelon is great at breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-between and is available year round.

It's healthy and delicious and you can eat it everyday.

Watermelon contains citrulline and is the lycopene leader!

Packed with vitamins a, b6 and c.

Watermelon is practically a mult-vitamin in itself!!

