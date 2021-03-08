CPR Instruction

Instructions she received over the phone from a 9-1-1 dispatcher for saving her husband's life.

((marissa)) and she had the chance to meet that dispatcher.

Becky iverson from maumelle says her husband has a massive heart attack in mid-july.

She never had formal c-p-r training.

The dispatcher walked her through what to do.

Doctors say if she didn't do what she did -- her husband wouldn't have survived.

The director of mems says they will be offering a new c-p-r training course to groups in hopes of saving another life.

### becky iverson / cpr saved her husband's life) 4228 you've got to get out and get a cpr class because it's essential because it can happen anywhere, whether it's at home, in your car or at work ((marissa)) inverson's husband is doing much better now -- and will be coming home from rehab tomorrow.

