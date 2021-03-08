Teen cashes in on his presidential vote

C1 3 welcome back and time now for talkers.

An anti-trump sign that has a teenager seeing dollar signs.

Cnn's jeanne moos reports on how some are making a buck on the 20-16 election.

A couple of street savvy guys are cashing in on donald trump.

I'm just a regular tall black guy getting money off this guy.

It's sort of bemusing blackmail..."give me one dollar or i'm voting trump."

A 19-year old from ohio who would only give his first name "josh" got the sign idea off the internet.

I just started traveling the u.s. about 3 months ago and i've made around 12 grand.

12 grand tax free.

The "tall black guy" who does most of the talking met josh shortly after the teen arrived in new york.

We stumbled on them in the shadow of the trump international hotel in columbus circle, which has become a bit of a magnet for protests like this trump hair hut.

Two ad agency guys dreamed this up to protest wealth inequality.

Matching dog not included.

The hair hut, made out of mexican straw, is meant to make a point not a profit, while the sign guys can make as much as 225 bucks a day.

Who would pay to pose in front of it... ok thumbs down everybody.

Maybe someone who felt insulted by the donald.

They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime.

The people posing were tourists from mexico.

He's no good for mexico.

But he's good for these guys... entrepreneurs who didn't even attend trump university.

At trump university we teach success.

We don't want money.

Yes we do.

Jeanne moos cnn new york.

Today: partly cloudy with scattered showers