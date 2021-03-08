Police open to 'every line of inquiry’ over Sarah Everard’s disappearance

Police searching for missing Sarah Everard remain open to 'every line of inquiry possible' over her disappearance.The 33-year-old has not been seen or heard from since leaving her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, at around 9pm on Wednesday, and her family say “it is totally out of character for her to disappear like this”.Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, provided an update on efforts to find Ms Everard on Monday afternoon.