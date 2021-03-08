B.U. basketball team writes thank you notes for police

The binghamton university women's basketball team is showing their support for law enforcement.

The entire team wrote hand-written letters for every single member of the binghamton and state university police departments.

Yesterday, members from both departments came out to say thank you for the gesture.

They mingled, discussed the upcoming season and took a photos with players and coaches.

Junior guard imani <e-monny> watkins says the officers don' t get enough recognition.

<junior guard imani watkins says, "they do a lot for us and a lot of what they do goes unnoticed.

We want them to know that even though a lot of times they don't the proper notoriety, we appreciate them and we're here for them, just like they're here for us."> jim ehmke says: the idea started when head coach linda cimino was in dallas when area police officers were killed by protesters.

Both watkins and cimino have police officers in their family.

The team took over 2 and a half hours to fill out the cards.

Officers say they'll return the favor by cheering for the team in the stands.

