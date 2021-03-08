Jeep n' Jammin Scholarship Fundraiser

Almanac.

Joseph boy has been going strong downtown for five years now.

Bill and phil join us to talk about jeep'n and jammin' for brett.

What is this event?

>> it all came about at the passing of our son and his obituary we asked the community in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to his church wesley methodist so they could buy a keyboard.

The outpouring we had was way beyond our expectations.

In fact, we could have bought two or three key boards.

So all of these excess funds and what to do with them.

So we decided to give back to kids or high school seniors who had some interest in the fine art.

>> amber: so it's raising money for young people who are interested in the arts?

>> not necessarily do they have to major in the fine art.wf but say they're going to do some fine art endeavor, like play in the band.

Do a theatrical play, et cetera, et cetera.

>> amber: so what were some of brett's interests?

>> music was his passion, especially guitar.

And also he had a jeep and he loved driving his jeep.

So the jeep -- >> amber: that's kind of how it came about.

The initial first year when you were trying to raise money for a piano, how did you guys decide that's what you were going to do it towards?

>> well, i'd like to say the son we have weigh in excess.

What are you going to do?

Go buy a big screen tv.

We just thought it was best to give back to the community.

And the first couple years was at the high school, his alma mater.

As the funds dwindled, good funds approached us and said how about a rally.

If it's thunder coming city wide to include all of the schools.

So last year we gave out a total of 25, $500 scholarships, which brings our grand total to 90 scholarships.

So we've given up 45,000 to the community.

>> and how do you find kids to give these scholarships?

>> mainly we rely on the counselor's recommendation.

>> okay.

So you talk to the schools?

>> also based on me too.

We've been giving them -- also some scholarships to students who also are really needy.

We kind of expanded year round since we have also given out to cameron, dc cameron, mid buchan, some of the local f schools that wasn't included so that when we give out this year, this year we give out scholarships of the more money we make, the more money we can actually give to the students.

We have no overhead costs.

Everything we do is strictly donated or volunteer so that 100% of everything that we make goes to the students.

>> okay.

And up on the screen there is information about where it is and when.

Thank you, guys, so much for being here.

I hope you guys have a good turnout and are able to help even more students this year.

