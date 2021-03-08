Utica Bread on the Rise

The Bagg's Square Bakery is expanding their reach to other areas, entering their second year in Utica.

Only.

((mike))a year after it opened in bagg's square, utica bread has quickly become one of the most popular bakeries in the area.eyewitness news reporter marc barraco visited today and has more on the new plans moving into it's second year in business.

Good evening marc.

((marc))good evening mike, having success in the hospitality industry is one thing, but tim hardiman says nothing quite prepares you for the challenges involved in owning and running your own bakery.

The challenges of starting any business is getting through year one, however utica bread owner tim hardiman says the bakery is starting to come into it's own.

The first year is nothing but a tremendous amount of work and the second year isn't much different than that so you need to put in your time and have a long vision of what you see the business developing into.

((marc))hardiman says thanks to the support from the community, the bakery is reaching communities across the region.i believe my last count was 34, actively buying institutions, properties, restaurants, markets, in the area, and we plan to double that if not more in the central new york are in year two.

((marc))and as the dough rises, so do the hopes of those who enter.people come in and you feel the energy, you can feel the buzz.

People are excited about what's going on down here.

So to be apart of that whole thing has been the greatest experience so far.

((marc))with the success of the bakery, baggs square is the need for parking and walkability, but hardiman says the investment made in the area is paying off.you know we've been here now 5 years in baggs sqaure and i think the next five years are going to show a really accerlated rate of change, as opposed to the last five years which has been pretty gradual.

((marc))hardiman says the bakery will look to expand its production and volume of their high quality breads, but are always willing to hear from consumers on what they want to see more of.

Reporting, marc barraco.

Eyewitness