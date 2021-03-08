Local law firm participates in back-to-school book bag givea

A local law firm participated in a book bag giveaway today, just in time for children headed back to school this week.

Information.

A local law firm participated in a book bag giveaway today, just in time for children who headed back to school this week.

The neighborhood law group of macon spent handed out backpacks filled with school supplies, to middle school and elementary school children.

Attorney daryl von yokely says this is the first year his group as been involved with a back-to- school program.

"the reason it's very importan is because you want children to know, you want people from the community to know that there are people there who care and that you're interested in their future."

The neighborhood law group also