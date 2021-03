This annual event aims to make back-to-school shopping a little more affordable.

(jackie:) texans will save millions of dollars this upcoming weekend.

The sales tax holiday begins tomorrow.

It is the perfect time for parents to do some back to school shoppping.

Among the items that will be tax free are school supplies, clothing, and shoes.

The comptroller's office, estimates texas shoppers will save an estimated 92 million dollars in state and local taxes, this weekend.

