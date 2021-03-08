Scranton School Auction

((nick))it's back to the drawing board for the scranton school district which was hoping to sell off two old properties this morning.

A public auction attracted only two bidders.

Neither met the asking price for the properties up for sale.

Eyewitness news reporter eric deabill is in west scranton with what happens next.eric?

((deabill))candice...this is the old lincoln-jackson elementary school.it closed in 2011 -- and with all the boarded-up windows -- you can see time has already started taking its toll.this was one of two properties that didn't sell today -- and neighbors say -- they wish it had.

((deabill))people living near academy street and south hyde park avenue call this building an eyesore.janine gale was hoping the old lincoln-jackson elementary school would sell at auction thursday.(janine gale, west scranton)"it's sad.

It is because it used to be such a nice school.

All the neighborhood kids would play here and everything"((nat: 1:05:23: art russo: $5,000...)) at the public auction... developer art russo was the only person interested.((nat: 1:07:35: gregg sunday: $50,000...))russo said he'd pay up to 50-thousand for the building -- but that didn't meet the district's minimum asking price.several things could now happen.(attorney john minora, scranton school district solicitor)"we have the option of listing it with a realtor.

We have the option of going to court, petitioning the court to take a value that's less than the strike price"the other property that didn't sell is the former samuel morse school site at farr street and north sumner avenue.it's nothing more than an empty lot after the old school was demolished in the 1970s.the only bidder was a neighbor -- who offered up to five thousand dollars -- but that also didn't meet the minimum asking price.(frank damski, neighbor)"i'm the only property that borders it -- so 3 i'd just extend my yard -- make a playground for my granddaughterq: no desire to build on it?a: no, no, no, no" scranton school leaders must now decide what to do with both properties.(attorney john minora, scranton school district solicitor)"we're probably going to be looking at this again in the next two months, i think, to see what our next plan will be" ((deabill))even after today's auction -- school leaders would not say what the minimum selling price for the two properties is....they say especially on this building -- the 50-thousand dollar offer was "far off."live in west scranton -- eric deabill -- eyewitness news.

((nick))school district leaders say while they would have liked to have sold the properties -- they did not rely on any sales proceeds to balance this year's budget.

