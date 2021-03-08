August 4 A block (one stumble)

80s and tomorrow starting in the 70s.

>> emily: it is one of the most closely watched senate races in the nation.

The question could democrat jason kander score an upset against roy blunt.

Both are on the campaign trail this week.

>> you can see the pallet.

>> reporter: in the ozarks today u.s. senator roy blunt.

>> the biggest obstacle to opportunity over and over again appears to be the government itself.

>> emily: about 50 people gathered in bolivar to hear blunt talk about his missouri roots, his support for the agriculture community and the need he sees to deal with regulators.

>> i think when you looked at what happened in the primary voting, i got a lot of votes.

>> emily: i asked about what has become the year of the outsiders with voters choosing donald trump and eric greitens.

Both candidates who have never served in elected office.

>> people even when they are looking for new people in government also want to have people have a record of getting things done.

>> emily: but a new ad from democratic rival jason kander paints a different picture alleging the senator logged with special interest groups.

>> senator blunt has lived in washington more than half my life.

>> emily: blunt's campaign did not respond, instead reiterate wag the candidate is doing now.

>> we've got a hundred events like this.

I'm glad to get to work for missourians and hope they want to renew my contract.

>> emily: by the way, i also asked senator blunt if he is willing to take on secretary kander in a debate.

Kander issued that challenge earlier today.

Blunt says he is glad to talk about it.

>> ethan: missouri governor jay nixon has been ordered to handle a court case as a public defender.

Michael barrett says repeated budget cuts have left his office unable to handle an overload of cases so he says the law allows him to appoint any missouri attorney to represent a person free of charge and he is starting with governor nixon, a former attorney general and member of the bar.

Nixon's office has yet to respond.

You can read the full letter at ky3.com.

>> four travelers from missouri have been infected from the zika virus.

The man and three women had been in nicaragua, jamaica and puerto rico and the virgin islands.

16 missourians have been indebted with the virus and all got it while traveling out of the country.

>> emily: police in london say it looks like mental illness may have been the driving force behind a stabbing attack that left a woman dead.

Five others were injured.

The suspect is a 19-year-old nor wee 81 arrested after officers used a stun gun to subdue him.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

We're told the other victims did not have non-life-threatening injuries.

>> ethan: president obama says terrorists from the islamic terrorist group isis will probably continue to be a threat in the united states even after the group is ousted from key strongholds in iraq and syria.

The president said just a few minutes ago the group may continue to inspire people to carry out lone wolf-style attacks on subways or parades to so fear and elevate its profile.

>> even as we need to crush isil on the battlefield, their military defeat will not be enough.

So long as their twisted ideology persists and drives people to violence, then groups like isil will keep emerging and the international community will continue to be at risk in getting sucked in the kind of global whack a mole where we're reacting to the latest threat.

>> ethan: president obama held a news conference at the pentagon.

>> emily: kids are heading back to school soon and that means parents are counting the days left till back-to-school shopping.

You may be able to spend less this year depending when you head out toker that shopping trip.

>> reporter: if you have school-aged kids, you might already have a school supply list or else you are going to be stopping by to get one and the list may be different depending on the teacher and the grade this year.

We stopped by walmart earlier today where some shoppers were getting their back-to-school supplies.

Some just want to get it out of the way because it's a weekday, crowds are small and the shelves are full.

Others will be waiting for a sales tax holiday.

In missouri starting at midnight tonight through sunday night state sales tax of about 4.2% is waived and some cities and counties are also waiving sales tax.

Though springfield and greene county do not.

In arkansas it's also a tax-free weekend for school supplies starting at midnight tomorrow night.

>> well, we were thinking this weekend since it was the tax-free weekend and, you know, you can save a penny, you might as well.

>> divide and conner.

He has his list, i have her list and we're just going to hurry up and get through this.

The aisles are pretty clear today so that makes it wonderful.

>> reporter: but if you are planning on shopping this weekend and you want to find out if your city or county is waiving that sales tax as well or find out what other items besides things like pens and paper are tax free, you can go to to story at ky3.com.

In springfield, linda russell, "ky3 news."

>> ethan: well, the ozark empire fair is winding down now, but it's certainly heating up on the midway.

Ky3's mike landis is there.

Mike?

>> reporter: there is hot and there is hot and this definitely seems like the latter.

Take a look behind me.

You see flags flying around.

That breeze not cooling things down.

95-degree temperatures, but i bet on the blacktop it's not going to be any cooler, definitely a lot hotter than that.

They've been noticing the heat and how it's driving people away.

A lot of people waiting for temperatures to go down before we come out here.

We also talked with individuals who own cooking areas, the restaurants.

They say they feel the heat more than anybody else.

>> it's one thing that you can feel the heat extra.

Probably around 250, 300?

In the pit.

Standing in front of it you are catching most of that in your face.

Right here in front of it you can feel the heat.

Even just looking at it let alone with it being open.

>> reporter: 120?

There making it 95 out here look pretty cool.

Of course they are hoping people will come out once it gets cooler.

A lot of fun events planned.

We'll tell you about the big things planned at the grandstanded tonight.

Live at the fair, mike landis, "ky3 news."

>> ethan: mike ought to grab himself a lemon made.

How much we value our vision before all else.

>> emily: what has ford recalling nearly a million vehicles and why it involves the vehicles in arkansas but not in missouri.

How you can help local students get the school supplies they need if their parents may