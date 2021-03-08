Mike Pence holds town hall in Virginia Beach

Pence took questions at the town hall.

Good evening, i'm sara machi - in tonight for jean jadhon and chris hurst.

Battleground virginia is once again in the spotlight.

For the second time in less than a week, a vice presidential candidate is rallying voters in the commonwealth.

This time it's donald trump's republican running mate, mike pence.

Wdbj7's tim saunders is in virginia beach, where pence is meeting with voters this afternoon.

Sara, pence worked to accomplish two thing today: remind voters why he thinks hillary clinton should not be president, and reignite enthousiasm for his republican running mate.

"this movement is united and we're going to make donald trump the next president of the united states of america."

In a room full of passionate supporters, mike pence worked to remind republican voters why donald trump is their party's nominee.

"he's made a connection with the american people, the likes of which i haven't seen since ronald reagan was president of the united states."

While acknowledging the large military presence in the area, pence underscored the arguments that suggest hillary clinton is unfit to handle foreign affairs.

"iraq was stable in 2008 and 2009, but this president and hillary clinton led the way to a precipitous and irresponsible withdrawl from iraq from which isis was able to form."

Pence pointed out that virginia is a battleground state and reminded voters that the success of a trump/pence ticket will hinge on supporters spreading their enthusiasm for the campaign.

"when donald trump becomes president, we're going to cut taxes, cut red tape, repeal obamacare, and we're going to unleash the unbridled energy of the american economy and the american worker."

Today's event was a town hall meeting and pence spent about 10 minutes taking questions from the audience.

One of his supporters asked him how he and trump will ensure social security can remain stable for future generations he said they will do that by growing the economy.

From here, sara, pence is headed to norfolk where he plans to speak with supporters at a more traditional rally.

