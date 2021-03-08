Newsource 8 The Evening Edition 08.04.16

On that lets check in with ted over at the weather wall good evening ted.

Hi katie and good evening everyone, here is the latest live doppler radar loop showing you where the storms are, with lightning superimposed on top when you see red, that is where it is raining the hardest now earlier today there was lightning strike damage and i'll have that for you when i return shortly houlton will be starting a search for a new police chief.

Chief joe mckenna resigned this morning.

Mckenna's last day will be tomorrow.

Newssource 8's sarah duncan was in houlton today and has more.

Vo: chief joe mckenna is ending over forty years in law enforcement.

He is resigning from the position of houlton chief of police.

Chief mckenna says his decision has been because of differences.

Different philosophies in law enforcement taking nothing away from what town manager had done in his tenure here but my thoughts, my decisions, and my direction was a different direction.

Vo: mckenna says he is proud of what he has accomplished here.

Chief mckenna says he is thankful for the community that supports the police department.

I don't want to see it fall back to where it was and i hope whoever the next person in here does a lot of the same good things that i've tried to do.

Vo: according to town manager, butch asselin, they are already preparing to start the search process.

Start that process right away and in the interim captain pelletier will be overseeing operations at the police department and it's a pretty good pd got a good bunch of guys and gals working there and we'll just continue to move along and when the next person's hired we'll make them feel ya know welcome.

Vo: mckenna plans to continue making houlton his home.

There comes a time when you have to say you've done everything you can do and i don't want to start over so we'll just enjoy life for a while.

Vo: for news source 8, i'm sarah duncan.

### a caribou man will serve over 2 years behind bars after he was sentenced on drug charges.

31 year old dustin giles was sentenced in u.s. district court in bangor today to 28 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The charge was for conspiring to distribute bath salts.

The defendant pled guilty to the charge on january 12th of this year.

Court records show that between january 2012 and june 2014, giles conspired with others in aroostook county to obtain the drug overseas via the internet and distribute it.

Specifically, giles was supplied with bath salts by another member of the conspiracy and distributed it to multiple customers.

### hundreds of supporters and protesters descended on portland this afternoon as republican presidential nominee donald trump held a rally at merrill auditorium.

Governor paul lepage introduced trump and he reiterated his support for the republican nominee.

"the answer's very simple: yes.

More than ever," lepage said.

Lepage said the media has been "very tough" on trump since the beginning of the race, but is giving rival hillary clinton a "free pass."

Trump's supporters responded to his mention of clinton by chanting, "lock her up!"

### veterans interested in what the new arch program will look like are invited to a town hall type meeting this upcoming monday.

The meeting will go over what the new arch program will look like.

John deveau who is the united veterans of maine president says that v-a director ryan lilly will be at the meeting to answer questions on that very topic.

As of this sunday, funding for the arch program will end.

Deveau says that it's important to find out how this deadline will affect veterans that are not enrolled in arch currently.

### right now there is now clear concise answer on why.

To me, the va has been tasked for the past 150 years to provide services to veterans.

We know in rural counties the arch program is the top program that is being used.

Deveau says it's important to remember that if you're currently enrolled under arch then your level of care will not change.

The town hall meeting will take place in the chan center at cary medical center on monday evening at six.

### the maine better transportation association is hosting a special presenter tonight to discuss plans for railroad infrastructure in maine.

Amanda keane is live at the northeastland hotel with more.

Good evening katie, so whats happening right now is many people are just sitting down for dinner, in just a few minutes here we will hear from ryan ratledge who is the coo of central maine and quebec railway ratledge will discuss cmqr's recent capital investments in its rail infrastructure; and plans for operations in maine, including the company's contract with the state of maine to operate the 58-mile rockland branch line.

We are here once again, it is time for throwback thursday.

Tonight we are going back to the 1984, where a young rene cloukey brings you a look at harness racing over 30 years ago, when horses rarely broke the two minute mark!

Rene: the drivers were at the track early yesterday afternoon getting ready for another night of racing.

It was the opening night of harness racing at the northern maine fair.

Nat churchill, track announcer and member of the racing board of directors is very excited about this week's meet and feels that some of the best horses in the county, in the state of maine and western new brunswick will be featured.

Interviewee: we think that we could possibly see a new track record for two and three year olds in these races.

One three year old that is an outstanding colt is racing in a race on friday night is trusty star that is owned by jerry smith down in cumberland center.

His good colt is trusty blaze who has won this year already in two minutes and three fifths, but he's not going to be able to bring him as he goes for a first of twenty eight thousand dollars in glendale new hampshire that night.

So overall i think we're going to have an outstanding week of racing and all we need now is cooperation of the weather man.

Rene: up until only a few years ago, the northern maine raceway was opened up on tuesday and friday nights as well as during fair week.

But then in the past few years it's been cut back to only fair week.

Nate thinks that the response has been pretty good.

Interviewee: the fair racing has picked up because of that.

I think that people have just not had racing throughout the summer so they feel that they can come out during the six days of the fair and take advantage of the racing we have here.

Rene: 23 year old bob sumter from lewiston is quickly becoming one of the top trainer drivers in the state of maine.

He now has 28 horses under his care and he's been doing exceptionally well along the fair circuit as well as at his home track in lewiston.

He says that the traveling is tough, but he enjoys it.

Interviewee: it's tough but you have to enjoy it to do it.

If i didn't enjoy it i probably wouldn't like it as much.

So i probably really don't think about moving it just probably goes with the sport.

Rene: last night bob claimed one first and one second and he also will be entered in a number of races throughout this week.

He feels that the best is yet to come.

He'll be entered in the invitational pace on friday with one of his strongest horses.

Interviewee: this is probably one of my better horses in my stable.

His name is avon kitten.

She just won last week in scarborough.

Rene: the familiar cry of they're off will be heard all this week at the northern maine fair.

For news line 8 sports, i'm rene cloukey.

Two world war two veterans with county ties just returned from the trip of a lifetime.

They were able to tour washington d.c.!

They visited a number of war memorials, paid tribute to fallen comrades, and were honored for their work.

The trip is put on by honor flight maine...a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing this opportunity to those who served.

The trip happened about a week and a half ago...i caught up with them in caribou to talk about it.

Elwood roix: "i told my boy this morning, i said, you know..maybe before god takes me home, i'll find some way to describe it."

A trip he might never be able to chronicle in words...world war 2 veteran elwood roix recently returned from a tour of washington d.c.

With 26 other veterans.

Er: "it's something you never ever forget...and you know, those of us that had been there and done that...that's why this trip meant so much to us."

Seeing sights like the war war two memorial, the vietnam wall, and arlington national cemetary...world war 2 vet sterling wilcox of wade was full of emotion...from all of the memories.

Sterling wilcox: "well, quite a lot of buddies in there...there ain't very many of us left now."

Wilcox was drafted as a truck driver in 1944 and 45.

Wilcox: "well, it was quite a thing for me.

I probably wouldn't have ever got out of the town of washburn if it hadn't been for service."

Wayne kennard went as wilcox's guardian...documentin g every step of the way.

Nats video hey mr. wilcox how are you doing this morning pretty good this is exciting isnt it yeah even capturing moments like this...when the vets received "letters from home"...just like in war times.

Wayne kennard: "during the war many veterans didn't receive much wanted mail...and when mail call came and their names were not called, it was a disappointment so to have their names called on the flight...some of them were so emotional and cried so much.."

Various parts of the trip held deep significance for the many veterans...for roix who served in the navy from 1943- 46...one moment in particular stood out from the rest.

Roix: "the meaningful part to me was the changing of the guard...if you haven't seen it, it's something."

And these two vets were especially touched by the fanfare that met them all along the way...hearts filled with gratitude for service they did decades ago.

Nats clapping for them.

Roix: "we had so many people...families with little children come up and tell you thank you for your service.

And my answer to them was you know, glad to do it, would do it in a heartbeat...and did it for you."

And it's because of that unwavering dedication to their country...that they deserve to have opportunities like this one.

Sterling wilcox: "it was the experience of a lifetime, i guess..."

Katie zarrilli ns 8 kennard says there were 16 million who served during world war two...of that number, 400,000 died in combat...and 800,000 are still alive today.

He says hundreds are dying each day and in a number of years there will be no members of the greatest generation left.

She will be competing in the rowing event.

This is her third olympics.

She won gold in the eights in both london and in beijing genieve lalonde of moncton will be competing in the 3000 meter steeplechase on august 13th.

Mandy bujold of moncton will be competing in boxing.

This will be the first event for catherine pendrel of harvey station will be representing canada in moutain biking.

She is the veteran of the new brunswick contingent, this is her trip to the olympics.

The opening ceremonies are tomorrow night and michael phelps will be the flag bearer for the us team.

It was a wet day on the golf course today umbrellas were needed for part of the round at aroostook valley country club.

The annual td bank northern maine community college scramble was held today.

The event was delayed by the rain for a couple of hours, but then the sun came back out and the golfers were back on the course until 5pm.

Unfortunatlely none of the teams finished their rounds, but it was still a good day with the nmcc foundation the winner.

.

.

The monster energy freestyle show flew high above the northern maine fair tonight!

With two shows free to the public tonight the three riders took flight infront of big crowds, one rider jeff griffin says that it's the cheering fans that makes all the touring worth it.

He says northern maine is a great crowd to ride for.

Having the crowd behind us is basically what we go off of.

If we do it in front of a crowd of 10 people and theyre not cheering its not too motivating for us to do any crazy tricks.

So when we've got the crowd behind us it gives you an adrenanline rush makes you want to do better and put on a good show for the corwd.

Presque isle small place and its way up here, i'm from california so it's a lot different from what i'm used to they know how to get loud and have a good time, they deffinately cheer us on.

The crown tonight was loud i can tell you that, people getting very excited for all of the tricks and flips.

Some of the riders have been in the x games and popular motorcross circuts like nitrocircus.

They packed up their bus to head overnight to another show in new york.

##### the senior world series continues tonight with the hampden hermon team meeting australia in the semifinals.

The australian team gives eric gullickson of wabi a language lesson old mate that's a good one normally someone you're not familiar with.

Like look at that old mate over there we got yahtzee over there which is when you go yard... like bombskis i heard 30 hours to get here?

35 actually.

Yeah 35 hours.... bloody nackered after that one mate bloody strewth that was a good play.

Cairan said strewth that means like gee whiz.

Gee whiz means like... oh well cheddahbob that's for somebody who throws gas... oh that's a bloody rippah.

Bloody rippah is basically a fantastic play ... you beauty you beauty that's the one... college football season is right around the corner as some teams start practice this weekend.

