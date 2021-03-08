Back to school tax holiday this weekend

They may cost less if you shop this weekend.

Parents are counting down the remaining shopping days to get all the necessary supplies.

>> steve: well, it's august and it's back to school time just around the corner.

Parents counting down remaining shopping days to get the things kids have to have.

>> lisa: linda russell is live at one springfield school with why your bill may be lower depending when you shop.

>> reporter: first things first, make sure you have the correct supply list for your child and don't drop it on the ground.

Either pick it up at your child's school, check their website.

Some families are done shopping, but a lot of folks are going to be checking off these lists this weekend.

From art supplies to picking the perfect backpack, kids are getting stocked up for school.

Some parents are shopping now.

>> i try to get as much accomplished before the crowds hit.

It just makes it way easier.

>> reporter: others are finished.

>> we got it all like two weeks ago maybe, which is didn't want to wait until last minute.

>> reporter: but many are waiting for a sales tax holiday.

Starting at midnight tonight in missouri, state tax is waived and some cities and counties are doing the same.

In arkansas school supplies are free of state and local tax starting at midnight tomorrow night.

>> you know, you can save a penny, you might as well.

>> reporter: these girls don't mind the crowds expected this weekend.

>> we'll face them together, right, guys?

>> reporter: at walmart there's another option if you don't like crowds.

For the first time their top 200 back-to-school items are available online.

>> you can do all your online shopping at home and pick it in store the same day so you can spend more time on the more fun things like picking out your finding dory folders or lunch boxes, things your kids care about.

>> reporter: with their supplies in hand.

>> everything in their backpacks ready to go.

>> reporter: kids and parents feel more prepared to get back to class.

>> yes, i'm very excited because i cannot wait to meet new people that come to school.

>> i'm excited for school to start back to regular routine.

>> reporter: and if you are planning on doing your back-to-school shopping this weekend, you can check to see whether your city and county are waiving that sales tax and also see what other items besides things like pencils and paper are tax free this weekend.

Just go to this story at ky3.com and we'll link you to more information.