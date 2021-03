A man who police say hit and killed a bicyclist has been charged with driving on a revoked license.

A man who police say hit and killed a bicyclist has been charged with driving on a revoked or suspended license... it happened just before six this morning at winchester and bishops bridge near the airport.

Police say the man on the bicycle was wearing dark clothing, and was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the driver..

Melvin campbell..

Was also charged for failure to have insurance.

