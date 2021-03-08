Customers Line Up for McDonald's of the Future Opening

Joseph burger and fry fans finally had their day Thursday with the grand opening of the long-awaited McDonald's of the Future.

Kq2's amber smith was at the opening and talked with customers about what they're excited to see in the new store.

<<<(nats: kids playing on touch screens) games for kids (nats: "did you want to go and make that a meal and get yourself a coffee?") kiosks for ordering (nats: "ketchup and mustard please?"

And customized burgers... it does not look like a fast food restuarant, but the ever recognized yellow arches stand outside.

(chris habiger: owner: "this is everything that that one wasn't.

We have technology integrated throughout the entire experience.") what is called 'the mcdonald's of the future' opened its doors for the first time in st.

(habiger: "it's being something new, fresh, relevant and modern and we're so proud to be able to bring it to st.

Joe, the community that my family and i live in.") people lined up awaiting the grand opening, excited to see what this new location has in store.

(ron starks: st.

Joseph resident: "i like the idea of the kiosk and stuff and being able to sit down at a nice, comfy table.") customers saw this mcdonald's is unlike any other.

(standup: amber smith: on twitter: @ambersmithkq2 : "here at the mcdonald's of the future, there is a long line for the grand opening and we are actually going to show you how you can get in your orders with this new kiosk here.

"how are we doing today?"

"i' doing very well.

How do we place an order here?"

"when i comes to placing an order, it's going to be pretty interactive.

You're going to touch anywhere to start today."

"you're going t select if you're eating here or to go today.

It's pretty much like ordering for us behind the counter, except you're going to be doing it on these touch-screen kiosks.") the way you order is new --- as is the menu.

Customers can get all-you-can eat fries and can even customize their own burger.

(ron starks: customer: "i'm kind of on a diet now, so this is bad timing haha.") but fries are not all that's causing the frenzy.

(rebecca dailey: st.

Joseh resident: "my two little grandaughters cammy and jersey dailey were the last ones to play on the play place before they closed and they were the first ones on this morning.

We've been sitting out in the parking lot since 9 o'clock.

That's how excited they are."

(standup: amber smith: on twitter: @ambersmithkq2: "here at the mcdonald's of the future, people are not just excited about the food.

You can acutally play games at this touch-screen table while you eat.") residents say they're happy to have this state of the art restaurant so close to home.

(charlene allen: st.

Joseph resident: "i thought that's great for st.

It'll bring more visitors and stuff here too.") (chris habiger: owner: "we are so excited and we expect to be very busy as you can see right now.") to accomodate the crowds, mcdonald's hired 100 new employees just for this location.

Amber smith, kq2 news.

Some officers with the st.

Joseph police department were at the opening directing traffic.

