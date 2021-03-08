New sheriffs likely coming to 11 southwest Missouri counties

Laclede County is one of 5 counties where sitting sheriffs lost their Republican primaries on Tuesday.

>> reporter: 11 counties across southwest missouri with getting ready for the strong possibility of a new sheriff taking office.

Laclede county sheriff wayne merritt lost his republican battle against david millsap.

Many sheriff's office are decided in the republican primaries.

Milsap is among those.

>> you are overwhelmed people came out to vote for you and are trusting you to protect their family, the neighbors and the constitution.

17 of the 22 years i spent in springfield i was heater a supervisor or commander and i had a great career in that i got to do a lot of different things.

>> reporter: people in his home county gave him five top priorities.

>> drug issues, property crimes, domestic violence, jail management and issues at 911.

>> reporter: he defeated the incumbent wayne merritt.

He says he will focus more on meth and heroin.

One key change switching drug task affiliation.

>> that way we're all sharing the same information when it comes to dealing with drug issues.

>> reporter: he will also focus on training jail employees on self-defense, verbal deescalation and giving out meds.

>> those are issues that need to be addressed immediately.

>> reporter: right now he hopes to have input on next year's budget.

He said soon he will be reaching out to sheriff marialite make sure he is up to speed.

Drew douglas, "ky3 news."

we reached out to current laclede county sheriff merritt but have gotten no