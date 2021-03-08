3 Homes Damaged After Blaze in Progreso

Progreso where three homes were damaged in a fire this afternoon.

These are pictures from the scene as the flames borke out... the fire started around 1:45 on the 1700 block of maria street.

Fire crews and fire investigators are still out here trying to figure out how the fire started.

Take a look behind me, these chard remains are all that is left on the homes.

In total 6 fire departments were called out to get the flames out of control.

Wind, intense heat, and lack of water all contributing to this blaze spreading.

Weslaco fire chief 31;01;02 the nearest fire hydrant is probably about a mile away.

So that's very difficult to start moving water maybe about a mile and a half away, so we're using tankers.

31;07;26 the lack of water forcing weslaco firefighters to call in crews from mercedes, donna, la feria, ed couch and elsa.

2 homes are completely destroyed.

One other with extensive damage.

....... no longer has a roof over her families head.

Nancy cardenas mother lived in destroyed home "it didn't hit me until i saw it totally burned down.

This is where i grew up.

All our memories...everythi ng.

There's nothing left."

Everyone in the homes that caught fire able to make it out alive.

One witness saw it all.

"he went inside to get a hose, to spray water, the neighbors two sons went in after him...because he was inside...he thought he was going to be able to put out the fire" the intense heat also causing issues for firegighters.

Weslaco fire chief antonio lopez 31;48;24 they're gonna fight for about 20 minutes and come out to rehab for about 20 minutes.

31;52;06 at least one firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

On cam outro we're told the hidalgo county fire marshals office will be investigating the cause of this fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene until all smoke and hot spots are cleared.

The big question we intend to ask the city of prgreso... why are there no fire hydrants closet tot.his area.

Red cross will help with the displaced families.

